NFL News: Jordan Addison names his top pick for MVP award in bold statement

The Minnesota Vikings are making a strong push this season, vying for the NFC lead, the NFC North title, and even the top spot in the NFL alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, a surprising but pleasant development. Their thrilling 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks has fans dreaming of a Super Bowl appearance. Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is especially confident in his team’s success and believes one teammate in particular deserves the 2024 NFL MVP award.

Speaking on NFL Network about quarterback Sam Darnold, Addison said: “You mean the MVP?… Man we’ve seen it all. He’s calling the shots right now, he is comfortable in the scheme and every week he is showing up.” Darnold is indeed having a career-best season, throwing for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, cementing his place as one of the league’s top quarterbacks this year.

Despite his impressive numbers, Sam Darnold‘s name has not been heavily discussed in the 2024 NFL MVP conversation. Addison addressed this, stating, “that’s because they’re just sleeping on us right now. But we are going to keep winning.” While players like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are frequently mentioned as MVP candidates, their teams have not performed as consistently as the Vikings. Minnesota currently sits second in the NFL, trailing only the Chiefs, with Darnold leading a team that has realized its full potential this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vikings are in a prime position to make NFL history and contend for a Super Bowl title. However, their path to securing a strong playoff position hinges on a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions. A loss to the Lions would not only impact their momentum but also hand Detroit the direct path No. 1, a scenario the Vikings are determined to avoid.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback 14 Sam Darnold warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL.

Advertisement

Are the Minnesota Vikings at risk of losing Sam Darnold in 2025?

The Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract, but his outstanding performance this season has now created a significant challenge for the team. As the best player on the NFL’s surprise team, Darnold is likely to attract interest from multiple franchises eager to secure his services. If the Vikings want to retain him, they will need to present a more lucrative and long-term contract.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Sam Darnold mentions the responsible for his surprising season

However, it is not just about money. While the Vikings have an intriguing sports project, they will need to convince Darnold with an ambitious plan that can rival the offers he may receive from other teams. Vikings’ offensive coordinator, Wes Phillips, has already expressed his desire to keep Darnold on the roster, emphasizing the quarterback’s pivotal role in the team’s success. With the level of play Darnold has displayed, he is poised to continue being a key figure for the Vikings, should they manage to secure his future with the organization.