The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the Super Bowl after a massive 42-19 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though they might be challenged in the NFC by other teams such as the Dallas Cowboys or the Detroit Lions, their roster is just impressive.

Due to a lot of injuries, the 49ers got in a slump with three consecutive losses against the Browns, Vikings and Bengals. However, when all their stars came back healthy, they have four straight wins and a 9-3 record.

During the last years, John Lynch has become one of the best general managers in the NFL and he proved it again with big moves for the San Francisco 49ers. Just a few days ago, Chase Young was a huge addition on defense.

Now, he’s going for more. After the huge injuries of players like Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum, San Francisco had to react in order to keep their impressive pace.

Logan Ryan will sign with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers just announced they have signed Logan Ryan to a one-year deal. They had to make that move considering their situation at the safety position.

In order to make room on the roster, the team released running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Ryan was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He won two Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady.

During his career in the NFL, Logan Ryan has also played for the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has appeared in 149 games with 733 tackles, 13 sacks, 98 passes defended, 19 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a record of 10-2 and hold the No. 1 seed with a possible bye week. The San Francisco 49ers are No. 2 with a record of 9-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (9-3). Despite a record of 6-6, the Atlanta Falcons are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

It’s important to remember that the 49ers now hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles. One more loss by the team led by Jalen Hurts could open the door to San Francisco looking for home-field advantage.