The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. This article provides comprehensive information about the game, including details on where and how to watch it on television or via live stream in your respective country.
It is the long-awaited final of the tournament, the much-anticipated showdown that promises to deliver numerous emotions, celebrations, immense intensity, and, of course, the potential to crown a new champion who will be immortalized within the context of the first major sporting event of 2024.
The San Francisco 49ers have progressed steadily to reach this Super Bowl, marked by minimal defeats throughout the season and a strong sense of solidity. However, they now face none other than the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who aim to replicate their success from 2023.
San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (February 12)
Belgium: 2:30 AM (February 12)
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Denmark: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Egypt: 1:30 AM (February 12)
France: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Germany: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (February 12)
India: 5:00 AM (February 12)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 11:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Italy: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Morocco: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (February 12)
New Zealand: 9:30 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Norway: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Philippines: 5:30 AM (February 12)
Poland: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (February 12)
Serbia: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Singapore: 7:30 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Spain: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Sweden: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (February 12)
UAE: 3:30 AM (February 12)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Dazn.com
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: ESPN, Seven Network
Belgium: Eleven Sports
Brazil: ESPN
Canada: DAZN, TSN, CTV, RDS
Croatia: Arena Premium 1/ Arena Sport 1
Denmark: V 2
France: beIN SPORT, M6
Germany: DAZN, RTL
Ghana: ESPN2
Greece: Cosmos
India: Star Sports
Indonesia: Mola
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two
Israel: METV, Sport 5
Italy: DAZN, Italia 1
Jamaica: ESPN
Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa, C5, Azteca 7
Netherlands: ESPN2
New Zealand: TVNZ, ESPN
Nigeria: ESPN2
Norway: VG.TV
Philippines: Premier Sports/Blast TV(OTT)
Poland: Polsat Sport Fight
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Sports Channel
Serbia: Arena Premium 1/ Arena Sport 1
Singapore: Mola TV
South Africa: ESPN2
Spain: Movistar Plus+
Sweden: TV12
Switzerland: DAZN, RTL
United Kingdom: DAZN, ITV1, Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL)
US: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS