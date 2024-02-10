San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch Super Bowl 2024 Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 11, 2024

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. This article provides comprehensive information about the game, including details on where and how to watch it on television or via live stream in your respective country.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is the long-awaited final of the tournament, the much-anticipated showdown that promises to deliver numerous emotions, celebrations, immense intensity, and, of course, the potential to crown a new champion who will be immortalized within the context of the first major sporting event of 2024.

The San Francisco 49ers have progressed steadily to reach this Super Bowl, marked by minimal defeats throughout the season and a strong sense of solidity. However, they now face none other than the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who aim to replicate their success from 2023.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (February 12)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (February 12)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Denmark: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (February 12)

France: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Germany: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 AM (February 12)

India: 5:00 AM (February 12)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Italy: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Morocco: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (February 12)

New Zealand: 9:30 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Norway: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Philippines: 5:30 AM (February 12)

Poland: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (February 12)

Serbia: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Singapore: 7:30 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Spain: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Sweden: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (February 12)

UAE: 3:30 AM (February 12)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Dazn.com

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: ESPN, Seven Network

Belgium: Eleven Sports

Brazil: ESPN

Canada: DAZN, TSN, CTV, RDS

Croatia: Arena Premium 1/ Arena Sport 1

Denmark: V 2

France: beIN SPORT, M6

Germany: DAZN, RTL

Ghana: ESPN2

Greece: Cosmos

India: Star Sports

Indonesia: Mola

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two

Israel: METV, Sport 5

Italy: DAZN, Italia 1

Jamaica: ESPN

Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa, C5, Azteca 7

Netherlands: ESPN2

New Zealand: TVNZ, ESPN

Nigeria: ESPN2

Norway: VG.TV

Philippines: Premier Sports/Blast TV(OTT)

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Eleven Sports

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Sports Channel

Serbia: Arena Premium 1/ Arena Sport 1

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: ESPN2

Spain: Movistar Plus+

Sweden: TV12

Switzerland: DAZN, RTL

United Kingdom: DAZN, ITV1, Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL)

US: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS