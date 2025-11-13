Saquon Barkley breaks silence on Eagles’ offensive struggles and how they plan to fix it

Saquon Barkley is not having his best season following last year’s Super Bowl victory, but the issue extends beyond him, as the entire Philadelphia Eagles offense has struggled to consistently put up points. The running back himself revealed what they are doing to improve the situation.

John Clark of NBC Sports shared Barkley’s recent comments. “Saquon Barkley says the Eagles always have conversations about getting the offense better. He says no matter if they score 10 points or 40 points, they are trying to find ways to be better,” Clark wrote on X.

The clear objective is to demonstrate that things can and will improve, starting with their next game. “He says a lot of times if they only score 10 points like they did Monday night, they will lose. The focus is on being better offensively against the Lions.”

Offensive coordinator agrees with Barkley

In recent comments, Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo was asked whether wide receiver A.J. Brown’s struggles were due to difficult opposing defensive lines. Patullo avoided mentioning the player directly, but affirmed that overall, the unit has been working hard to improve.

“I think if you look at the style of defense we’ve played this year kind of on a consistent basis, we’ve played top-tier defenses in the pass rush and things like that. We’ve done a pretty good job against them…” Patullo said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the same thing every week. I think we’re kind of in those spots where when you’re game planning, you’re still constantly adjusting. I know this year more than before, we’ve had a lot of different things once we get out there and we’re adjusting constantly.”