Saquon Barkley provides update on his groin injury after Eagles’ win over Giants

Saquon Barkley has been somewhat limited this season, but in the seven games he has contributed to the Philadelphia Eagles, he has shown immense effort and never lost sight of the goal to score. Following his most recent game against the New York Giants, he addressed his groin injury, which had many fans worried.
“Meanwhile, Barkley says he’s not concerned about his groin injury. Says he’s dealt with it before. As for whether he pushed to get back in the game, he said, ‘I went out swinging, I’ll say that,’” reported Mike Garafolo on X.
Developing story…
