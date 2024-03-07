Saquon Barkley has not received the best treatment from the New York Giants lately. For that reason, the running back is considering betraying them, as he’s very tempted to join one of their biggest rivals in the NFC East.

Running backs have faced huge challenges in recent years. Last offseason, numerous players convened to address their concerns with the league, as many experienced contract issues despite being considered top-tier players.

Saquon Barkley was among those unable to secure a long-term deal last year. Consequently, he may be contemplating leaving the Giants, although he might not stray too far from them.

Report: Saquon Barkley is very interested in joining the Eagles

Saquon Barkley is extremely dissatisfied with recent developments between him and the Giants. Despite his remarkable performance, the club has failed to treat him as an elite player, a fact which Barkley is keenly aware of.

Once the 2023 NFL season ended, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring Barkley, However, it seems like it is not the only club in the NFC East who wants the running back.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Philadelphia Eagles have contacted Saquon Barkley to explore the possibility of signing him. Reports also indicate that the player is intrigued by the prospect of joining their team.

In recent days, the Giants talked with Barkley about the possibility of a new contract for him. However, joining the Eagles would be very interesting for the player, as he wants to compete for the Super Bowl this year.

Why would the Eagles be interested in signing Saquon Barkley?

The free agency market will feature numerous top running backs. Saquon Barkley will have the opportunity to choose his next team, and it appears that Philadelphia is a viable landing spot for the former Penn State player.

Entering the 2024 NFL season, the Eagles will face a tough situation. D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny are set to become free agents, so that’s why they are interested in a top-tier running back such as Saquon Barkley.