Seahawks’ Byron Murphy gets major prediction ahead of Saints matchup

Seattle Seahawks‘ defensive tackle Byron Murphy II made a solid impression during his rookie NFL season. The 23-year-old finished with 36 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2024, showing flashes of what was coming.

In two games this campaign, he has completed 11 tackles for 1.5 sacks with the Seahawks, one of the most intriguing teams in the NFC. Murphy went against the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line in Week 1 and then against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ in Week 2, putting pressure on Brock Purdy and Aaron Rodgers to ruin their scoring plans.

Week 3 presents a seemingly easier matchup, as he’ll go against one of the worst O-lines in the league, the New Orleans Saints. Murphy is set to take his game to the next level and Sunday’s game could confirm that he is entering a dominant era.

Byron Murphy II predicted to feast against the Saints

Michael Hanich of YardBarker wrote on Wednesday that going against the Saints will give Murphy another chance to shine and let opponents know they should worry whenever they go against the Seahawks.

Byron Murphy Jr playing for the Vikings.

“New Orleans’ offensive line came into the season ranked among the bottom top in the offensive line units by PFF. The unit hasn’t gotten much better through the start of the two games, especially with center Cesar Ruiz,” he wrote. “He was the lowest graded Saints offensive player in each of the first two games. Ruiz graded out at 36.5 in the week one loss to the Arizona Cardinals and remained the lowest-rated offensive player. This Sunday’s game against the Saints can be another statement game for Murphy, as he can use it to gain more momentum and develop good habits. There are several elements that the Seahawks’ defense will look to improve, including defending against the mid-range passing game.”

The Seahawks are one of the favorites to win the NFC West division title, and these are the games they must win to get closer to that. Murphy is showing intriguing traits, and he’s just starting his NFL journey.