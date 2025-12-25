Ravens HC John Harbaugh addresses rumors of strained relationship with Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are not going through their best stretch, and recent rumors have suggested a strained relationship between head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, Harbaugh has addressed those speculations directly.

During the 2025 NFL season, the Ravens have fallen short of the expectations set before the campaign began. Some have pointed to alleged tension between Harbaugh and the croster with Jackson as a possible explanation, but the head coach has firmly denied any issues between them.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said on the rumors, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting. So I love him. Always have, always will.”

Frustration can fuel speculation

While Harbaugh has dismissed claims of a fractured relationship, frustration has undeniably been present throughout Baltimore’s challenging season. As results failed to meet expectations, Jackson has shown visible signs of frustration at various points during the year.

According to reports, the quarterback has even been linked to speculation about potential future destinations should he ever leave Baltimore. That chatter has only intensified narratives about internal tension within the organization.

Despite those rumors, Harbaugh has repeatedly praised Jackson publicly, emphasizing his leadership and importance to the team. Still, questions remain about whether Jackson feels his talents are being maximized within the current offensive system—or if he believes a different situation could better suit his skill set.

Will the Ravens trade Lamar Jackson?

At this time, there are no indications that the Ravens plan to trade Lamar Jackson. The quarterback recently signed a massive contract extension, signaling the franchise’s long-term commitment to him.

However, continued underachievement could eventually force difficult decisions. Teams such as the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins have been mentioned by league insiders as hypothetical landing spots if Baltimore ever explored a trade.