Seahawks’ defense gets big blow after loss to Bucs

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL after five weeks. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 of the 2025 season, allowing 38 points to Baker Mayfield and Co.

The Seahawks entered Week 5 as the No. 3 defense in the league, per Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut, confirming that Mike Macdonald, the Baltimore Ravens’ former defensive coordinator, has done a solid job.

“Mike Macdonald needed a little time to create something great with this Seattle Seahawks’ defense. The work, time, and investment of cap space and draft capital has paid off. Since the Week 10 bye last season, a 12-game stretch, Seattle’s defense to a 37.5 percent third-down conversion rate, 17.8 points per game and 4.8 yards per play,” he wrote.

After suffering the second loss of the season, the situation changed for the NFC West franchise.

Seahawks defense plummets in ranking after Week 4 loss

This week, Johnson ranked the Seahawks’ defensive unit as the eighth-best in the league. While he agreed that they had many absences against Tampa, he ensured that things would go back to normal when all the agents are back on the field.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

“Playing without Julian Love, DeMarcus Lawrence and Devon Witherspoon in Week 5,” explained Johnson, “this Seattle Seahawks defense looked nothing like its usual self. A defense that came into Sunday allowing just 4.5 yards per play and 6.0 yards per pass attempt with a 76.4 QB rating allowed Baker Mayfield to average 11.5 yards per attempt with 3 touchdowns and a 134.7 QB rating. With that said, defenses can be volatile as several units across the league have demonstrated this season. When Love and Witherspoon are back, Mike Macdonald will have his guys playing at a high level again.”

The Seahawks will face a tough challenge against the inspired Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1), who made a statement against the Kansas City Chiefs to close Week 5. Sam Darnold, Macdonald, and the rest will need to bring their best game against Trevor Lawrence and Co.