Seahawks star named among best additions of 2025 NFL free agency

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the 2025 NFL season. Amid a 3-2 start, the NFC West franchise turned things up a notch after missing the playoffs in 2024, the final season of Geno Smith in Lumen Field.

Sam Darnold joined the team in free agency after signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks. His tenure has been nothing but positive, despite a rough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

In five games, the former No. 3 overall pick has gone 98 of 134 (73.1%) for 1,246 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. He has been decent on the ground, too, carrying he ball three times for 38 yards.

Seattle is playing at a high level and signing its name on the list of Super Bowl hopefuls after such a solid start to Mike Macdonald’s second campaign as head coach.

Sam Darnold receives big honor amid Seahawks’ strong start

Gilberto Manzano of “Seahawks On SI” included Darnold on the list of the best 2025 free agency additions. Despite being surrounded by doubts after a good season with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has found his rhythm in Seattle.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

“Darnold has made it clear that his 2024 breakout season in Minnesota was no fluke,” Manzano wrote. “There were concerns about how Darnold would perform without coach Kevin O’Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson, but he’s flourishing with his new team. Darnold has completed 73.1% of his passes and has produced 1,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions.”

The next challenge will be a tough one, as the Seahawks will clash against another inspired team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, trying to bounce back after a close 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.