Puka Nacua and Sean McVay could not hide his frustration after the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seahawks in overtime. Obviously, the main talking point was the two-point conversion by Seattle that initially failed but was overturned by the referees after instant replay confirmed it was a backward pass.

The Rams’ head coach didn’t understand what happened. “Very interesting. I didn’t get a clear explanation of everything that went on just because of some of the timing of it. I’ve never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that and I’ve grown up around this game. I’m not making excuses. We don’t do that. I don’t believe in that. It doesn’t move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the 2-point conversion.”

The Rams controlled their own destiny to win the NFC West and also to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference. Now, the path to the Super Bowl has become much more complicated, as it appears they will have to play on the road.

Puka Nacua sends controversial tweet

At the end of the game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sparked another major controversy on social media with a post on X about the referees that he later deleted. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Can the Rams win the NFC West?

The Rams can win the NFC West if they secure victories against the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. They also need the 49ers to lose to the Chicago Bears and for the Seahawks to lose to San Francisco in the final week.

