NFL takes action against LA Rams star Puka Nacua after harsh criticism towards officials after Week 16 loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a painful OT loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football of Week 16 of the NFL season. But it was more than just that, since star wide receiver Puka Nacua criticized the officials and now received a hefty fine.

According to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, the NFL fined Puka Nacua a total of $25,000 for his comments on the officiating. This was also reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Nacua made multiple comments about the referees.

First, Nacua appeared on a livestream with influencers Adin Ross and N3on. He said the NFL officials were “the worst” and also said, “These guys want to be … these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too,” Nacua said. “You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t P.I., but I called it.‘” Then after the game, he tweeted another critic and soon thereafter deleted it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nacua is incredible on the field, but he’s a problem outside of it

Puka Nacua has made it an argument to be the best wide receiver in football. Just against the Seahawks alone, Nacua had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He has undoubtedly become the best wideout in football.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Outside of the football field, it was a bad week for Nacua filled with controversies during the livestream, and now the fine. After the post, reporters told head coach Sean McVay about it and he was not happy. “I love him, we’re going to continue to put our arm around him and help him learn and grow, but we never want to do things that ever offend anybody, and I know he feels that same way.” While he defended him, he was visibly frustrated.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Puka Nacua clarifies post on X about referees after Matthew Stafford and Rams lost to Seahawks

The Rams are glad Nacua isn’t suspended though

It’s a heavy fine, but the Rams will count on Nacua for the next game. Nacua is the best weapon in the NFL and his chemistry with Matthew Stafford is immaculate. Puka is putting historic numbers during his young career.

Advertisement

Nacua leads the NFL in catches with 114 and in first downs received with 73. He also leads the NFL in yards per game with 113.7. In fact, Nacua is so great, that he has the best all-time record in yards per game with 96.9.