Seahawks’ trio gets high praise after comeback win over Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back after the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They clashed against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, in a duel that featured DK Metcalf going against his former team.

Despite entering halftime down 14-7, the Seahawks didn’t give up and scored 24 points in the second half to return home with a 31-17 win and a 1-1 record. Sam Darnold (22 of 33 for 295 yards and two touchdowns), Kenneth Walker III (105 yards rushing and one touchdown on 13 carries) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (eight receptions for 103 yards) shone in this game, leading Mike Macdonald’s team to its first dub of the season.

In the wake of this game, the Seahawks received a B grade for their performance, but it was the star trio who took all the attention after a terrific Sunday.

Analyst praises Seahawks’ trio after win over Steelers

NFL analyst Cody Benjamin on CBS Sports gave Seattle a B for this game. He clarified that it wasn’t the strongest performance, but the Seahawks navigated through the complex moments and ended up securing a big win.

“This wasn’t necessarily the prettiest 31-point game, with a couple of blatant Pittsburgh blunders helping steer their comeback. But a win is a win, and Sam Darnold showed resilience, bouncing back from an iffy two-pick first half to pepper Jaxon Smith-Njigba and lean on a bruising Kenneth Walker III (105 yards, 1 TD). By the end of the matchup, the Seahawks outgained the Steelers 395 yards to 267 as the visitors,” he said.

The Seahawks rank fourth in the NFC West standings after their three opponents won the first two games of the season. They will have a solid chance to go over the .500 mark on Sunday, when they receive the New Orleans Saints (0-2) at Lumen Field.