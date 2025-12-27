Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets MVP buzz amid remarkable season

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL in the 2025 season. The NFC West moved on from Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency, kickstarting a new era in Mike Macdonald’s second season as head coach.

After a big 38-37 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, they boast a 12-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They have a dynamic offense and a solid defense that make fans dream about a potential Super Bowl run. Darnold has found the perfect partner in third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“JSN” has elevated his game this season, recording 104 receptions for 1,637 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league, and his performances put him in a solid position to compete for major NFL awards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets MVP buzz

Sports Illustrated has Smith-Njiba among its MVP candidates. It has Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Patriots’ Drake Maye, Bills’ Josh Allen, and Chargers’ Justin Herbert. He is the only wide receiver on the list, which sums up how impactful he has been this campaign.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

“Smith-Njigba has been dominant all season and has played a pivotal role in the Seahawks being the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two regular-season games left,” SI writes. “He won’t win MVP, but he deserves consideration from voters for his impressive body of work. He has a league-high 1,637 receiving yards, along with 10 touchdowns and 104 catches, averaging 15.7 yards per reception.”

The Seahawks have a strong case to win the Super Bowl this season. They are en route to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would bolster Smith-Njigba’s case to win the coveted award.