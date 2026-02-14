Sam Darnold’s Seahawks eye divisional rival to poach OC after losing Klint Kubiak to the Raiders following Super Bowl win

Winning the Super Bowl is the life’s achievement for many. However, for Klint Kubiak, it was a goodbye. After making Sam Darnold a champion, he decided to take the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. This meant the Seattle Seahawks need a new offensive coordinator, and they are considering a coach in their own division as possible replacement.

Klint Kubiak and the Raiders will enter a new era as the coach tries to rebuild a dysfunctional organization. For the Seahawks, they want to remain as strong as possible to have back-to-back Super Bowl wins. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks will interview the San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach, Brian Fleury, for their OC vacancy.

Given that head coach Mike Macdonald runs the defense, the OC job is very important for Seattle, as that coach is in charge of not only gameplanning, but designing and playcalling on offense.

Who is Brian Fleury?

Fleury entered the NFL in 2013 as the Bills quality control coach. He then shifted to the defensive side of the ball, becoming the Browns assistant linebackers coach. In 2019, he arrived in San Francisco to become the 49ers defensive quality control coach. In 2020, the team put him back on offense as the offensive quality control coach. It was in 2022 when he was put in charge of the tight ends, and in 2025, he continued to do so alongside having run game coordinator duties.

In classic Kyle Shanahan fashion, he reinforced his offensive assistants by putting them on defense first. This is good as Fleury knows the ins-and-outs of defense, and he then acts accordingly on offense.

The 49ers would lose another coach

After losing DC Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans, now they could lose another one. However, it could be worse. The 49ers OC is Klint Kubiak’s brother, Klay. The Seahawks instead opted for Fleury, but they could’ve gone for the other Kubiak all the same to work alongside Sam Darnold.

Shanahan is used to losing coaches at this point. His coaching tree is one of the most popular ones in the NFL. Hence, he is constantly promoting and bringing new people to his staff. It seems that if he loses Fleury, a new guy will get his shot.