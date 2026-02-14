Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of next season

The last NFL season saw the Seattle Seahawks crowned champions after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. On a roster full of talent, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance was undoubtedly one of the team’s highlights.

Despite having secured the second ring in the franchise’s history, many in Seattle are not satisfied with what was achieved. For this reason, warnings are the order of the day, and some are proclaiming to be contenders again in the next season.

Smith-Njigba, one of the most targeted receivers by Sam Darnold throughout the season, used his X account to send a clear message to the rest of his rivals ahead of what’s coming: “The Goal is BACK 2 BACK.”

Even in the midst of celebrations, the Seahawks know they are in a good moment and, if they manage to retain most of their roster, they will probably be one of the candidates again to win another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle already knows its opponents

The Seattle Seahawks are set for a challenging 17-game slate in the 2026 NFL season, highlighted by nine matchups at Lumen Field and eight on the road. At home, Seattle will host their usual NFC West rivals—the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers—along with high-profile visits from the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots.

Their away schedule will take them to face the Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers for the second time, plus tough road tests against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers.

This schedule ensures the Seahawks will face every team from the NFC East and AFC West, making for a gauntlet of elite quarterbacks and historic franchises as they look to dominate the conference.

