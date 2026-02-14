Seahawks might lose another coach to Raiders after Klint Kubiak’s appointment as HC

Life in the NFL is ironic. One day, Klint Kubiak is helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl, the next one, he leaves the team and tries to poach another coach from them. That’s how it is in the business, and the Las Vegas Raiders new coach knows it.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Raiders will interview Seahawks safeties coach Jeff Howard on Saturday to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Howard not only worked with Kubiak in Seattle, but also in Minnesota.

Kubiak is obviously eyeing someone he’s been successful with. They just won the Super Bowl together in Seattle. Also, he will trust someone he knows very well. Hence, the Raiders could have Super Bowl-winning coaches on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders need a complete overhaul

The Raiders were the worst team in the NFL last year, but that gave them a new window. They will get new coaches and the first overall pick. However, the defense might also suffer new changes, and they all center around EDGE Maxx Crosby. What’s certain is that the Raiders need a complete overhaul.

Safeties coach Jeff Howard of the Seattle Seahawks

To do so, bringing new blood that already won a Super Bowl might be the way. The fact is the Raiders tried to rebuild with old coaches last year, and it looked that way. It looked like the modern NFL passed Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly by. Now the team is looking for the complete opposite. Young, inexperienced, but innovative minds.

The Raiders need to fight against very creative minds in the AFC West

Kubiak is a very creative mind when it comes to design and playcall. However, playing in the AFC West, he needs to be in his absolute best every time his team steps into the field. Fortunately for him, he already had a tought test in the NFC West during his time with the Seahawks.

The Kansas City Chiefs have Andy Reid, one of the best playcallers of all time. The Chargers have an amazing duo with Jim Harbaugh (HC) and Mike McDaniel (OC). Finally, the Broncos have Sean Payton, who is an incredible playcaller as well. The Raiders also face top-tier quarterbacks, so it won’t be easy.