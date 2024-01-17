The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a season-defining game against reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs, who will visit Highmark Stadium on Sunday. However, it looks like Sean McDermott‘s team could be affected by the weather (again) as it prepares to take on Patrick Mahomes and company.

Shortly after playing the Pittsburgh Steelers two days after the original date due to a major snowstorm, another major winter storm is expected to hit the city days prior to the Chiefs matchup.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued through Thursday at 7 PM (ET), which would affect the Bills’ final days of practice ahead of the big game. However, McDermott made it clear they’re ready to handle this situation.

“I just left the game plan meeting and came in here to discuss that with some of our operations staff, just making sure we’re on top of it,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll handle it, I’m confident in that, and the best thing we can do right now is just have great communication around it.”

The Bills at least can celebrate that the forecast doesn’t indicate there will be snow on Sunday, so there would be no need to postpone the game like it happened against the Steelers. But of course, they also hope the weather doesn’t prevent them from having a full week of practice ahead of their most important game in a while.

Bills-Chiefs on Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game

While the Bills and Chiefs have already faced each other in the postseason in recent years, this will be the first time they do so in Buffalo. In fact, it will be Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road without considering his Super Bowl appearances.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games qt home at Arrowhead Stadium,” Mahomes said. “But now we have a great opportunity to go on the road, play in a hostile environment, one where I haven’t been able to play with fans in the stands. Even though I know it’s going to be hostile and there are going to be people talking trash, I’m excited for it because it’s one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that when you grow up watching these games, play in the best environment and see what it’s like.”

Mahomes got the upper hand in both playoff games against the Bills, but it will be interesting to see if his record remains perfect after the trip to Buffalo. The environment won’t be like the one he’s used to in Kansas City, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of game for his playoff record.