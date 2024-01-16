The 2024 NFL playoffs will bring us another postseason meeting between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes when the Buffalo Bills welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Highmark Stadium in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

“It’s going to take a team effort,” Allen said in regard to this upcoming game, via CBS Sports. “They’re playing really good football right now. We know the type of team that they are, obviously the type of quarterback that they have in Pat over there. We’re going to need everybody in Bills Mafia to be here and support us, and just thanking God that we’ve got the chance to play another game.“

Allen and company will have an opportunity to redeem themselves against Mahomes’ team, who got the upper hand against Buffalo both times they met in the playoffs. However, the Bills quarterback is confident about his team’s chances.

“We’ve got a resilient group,” Allen added. “The leadership that we have, I really think it’s unmatched in the league. Guys love each other, they care about each other. We come into work extremely happy each and every day. I don’t know if you get that most places. I just appreciate the guys.”

Bills aiming to seize home-field advantage

While their recent record against the Chiefs doesn’t look good, the Bills may have reasons for optimism. First of all, there will be a big difference regarding their previous playoff meetings: this time, the Chiefs will have to hit the road.

In fact, this will be Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road without considering Super Bowls. The Texas Tech product raked up a 12-3 record in the postseason, but it will be interesting to see how he responds in enemy territory.

It’s been quite a rollercoaster season for the Bills so far, claiming the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive year thanks to a late string of good results. The year hadn’t started well for Buffalo nor Allen, who struggled for consistency until he got back to his best in the final weeks of the regular season.

The Bills’ resurgence saw them secure home-field advantage for the Wild Card game against the Steelers, and they made the most out of it. Now we’ll see if they can do just that but against the reigning champs, who have already made life hard for them in the past.