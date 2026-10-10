Sean McVay addresses Aaron Donald’s game status for Week 5 despite DNP designation

The head coach, Sean McVay, of the Los Angeles Rams, addressed Aaron Donald's status for their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a start that has left plenty to be desired, holding a 2-2 record while dealing with multiple setbacks this week—one of the most notable involving Aaron Donald. However, as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, the Bills will need to stay alert regarding Donald’s status following an update provided by head coach Sean McVay.

McVay confirmed on Saturday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will play in Monday Night Football’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills despite missing practice. McVay provided the encouraging update during his Saturday press conference.

“As far as injuries are concerned, Aaron was a DNP but he’s good. He’ll be good to go for the game – no status there.” Donald is set to return after missing Los Angeles’ 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

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How Donald will return

The veteran defensive tackle has appeared in two games since returning to the NFL, recording four tackles, including one solo and three assisted, along with a tackle for a 3-yard loss. Already showing a glimpse of what he is capable of, he should be even better as he gains more rhythm.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

His availability provides a boost for the Rams‘ defensive front as they prepare to face a Buffalo team that enters the matchup at 3-1. McVay also provided an update on defensive back Quentin Lake, who remains questionable for Monday’s game.

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Other major news for the Rams

Aside from the news on Donald, McVay revealed that cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Colby Parkinson have all been cleared to play against Josh Allen and the Bills at SoFi Stadium in primetime.

Watson’s return might be the most remarkable among the players. The cornerback suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Rams’ Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos and initially appeared destined for a lengthy absence. Instead, Watson will return after missing just one NFL regular-season game and is expected to wear a protective harness designed to restrict his shoulder’s range of motion and reduce the risk of another dislocation.

Key takeaways

Aaron Donald will play against the Buffalo Bills despite a DNP designation.

will play against the Buffalo Bills despite a DNP designation. Four tackles were recorded by Donald in two games since returning to action.

were recorded by Donald in two games since returning to action. Jaylen Watson and Colby Parkinson were cleared to play for Los Angeles.