Head coaches continue to take space in the media, now Sean McVay clears out the situation about his retirement but at the same time he referred to Tom Brady's big deal as an analyst and how tempting that offer is for him.

The Angeles Rams should thank heaven for a head coach like Sean McVay, where would they be today without him. The man behind the Rams' near-perfect strategy was rumored to being offered work as an analyst by multiple networks

Sean McVay built and polished an NFL team to win a Super Bowl, but critics say it's highly unlikely the Rams will win another title or even defend their title this year as that team is so worn out.

The upcoming 2022 NFL season will be a big test for Sean McVay, although he is an experienced head coach, this test is about how he will use the defending champions to show that they are in good form.

What did Sean McVay say about his rumored retirement?

McVay is not ready for retirement, that is the truth, despite the fact that multiple sources link McVay with a TV job as an analyst, nothing is confirmed and it is very unlikely that he will retire in the near future. Recently, McVay was on The Rich Eisen Show and said: “If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football. ”

Another quote from McVay during his time at that show was about Tom Brady's analyst deal, that was one of the main rumors about McVay's retirement, but he referred to it in a funny way: “Seeing Tom Brady's potentially new deal I 'm thinking what the hell am I doing coming back to coaching right now?