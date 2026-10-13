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Sean McVay reveals one of the main reasons behind Rams’ loss to Bills on MNF

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Sean McVay was particularly unhappy with one key aspect of his team’s performance.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a play.
© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesHead coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a play.

The Los Angeles Rams had everything they needed to win Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, but unfortunately for them, field goals proved to be their Achilles’ heel. Sean McVay didn’t shy away from addressing the issue, acknowledging that they can’t afford to keep missing kicks if they want to be true contenders.

“It cost us the game tonight,” McVay told reporters once the game concluded. From now on, the head coach will have to make decisions and carefully evaluate every step moving forward: “I’m gonna evaluate everything.”

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The NFL season has flown by, and Week 6 is already approaching, meaning the margin for error must be addressed immediately. The Rams, once considered contenders, can no longer afford to let more opportunities slip away moving forward.

It wasn’t the kickers’ night for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ kicking unit ultimately cost them the game against the Buffalo Bills, leaving critical points on the board throughout Monday night’s matchup. Kicker Harrison Mevis struggled heavily, missing two crucial field goal attempts on the night.

First, he pushed a 50-yard attempt wide in the first quarter. Then, with a chance to seal the victory in overtime, his potential game-winning 48-yard kick was blocked by Greg Rousseau. Combined with shaky kick coverage earlier in the game, these special teams blunders proved fatal for Los Angeles.

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Sean McVay can’t provide exact timeline for Myles Garrett’s return to Rams, remains optimistic about his progress

Mevis is already looking ahead

Harrison Mevis was one of the night’s biggest talking points, but not for the right reasons. The kicker had his field goal attempt blocked in overtime, yet his mindset remains stronger than ever: “I know who I am and I know how I’ll respond as a kicker. I have a next kick mentality.”

Key takeaways

  • Sean McVay stated that missed field goals cost the Rams the game against the Bills.
  • Kicker Harrison Mevis missed two crucial field goal attempts, including a 50-yard try in the first quarter.
  • Greg Rousseau blocked a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal attempt by Harrison Mevis in overtime.
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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