Sean McVay won’t pressure Aaron Donald to come out of retirement to join Rams

Sean McVay is excited about Aaron Donald’s potential return to the Los Angeles Rams, but he won’t rush the defensive tackle into making a decision.

Aaron Donald has drawn significant attention across the NFL amid the possibility of a return to the field, following a workout with the Los Angeles Rams. While bringing back one of the most dominant players at his position would give the team a major boost, Sean McVay told the Los Angeles Times that he will not rush Donald into making a decision.

“He’s put himself in a position to be able to say yes or no,” the Rams head coach told the Times. “I think he’s earned that right to have clarity on that. We’re not at that point quite yet.”

McVay also added that he doesn’t want to “put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind,” while emphasizing that he feels very good about his current roster. “I feel great about our football team as it currently stands, and I know he’ll add value if he decides to come.“

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Donald, a Rams legend

Widely regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, Aaron Donald built a legendary 10-year career spent entirely with the Rams franchise. A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (tied for the most in league history alongside Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt), Donald earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight First-Team All-Pro honors while commanding double teams every single week.

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Beyond his career total of 111 sacks, he set the single-season record for sacks by an interior defensive lineman with 20.5 in 2018. He capped off his iconic legacy as a Super Bowl LVI champion, delivering the game-clinching pressure against the Cincinnati Bengals to cement his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

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Garrett is the new leader of the defense

Following Donald’s retirement, the arrival of two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett marked a seismic addition to Sean McVay’s team. As one of the most dominant pass rushers in football—coming off a record-setting 23-sack season—Garrett brings elite edge pressure and disruptive presence that instantly alters how opposing offenses scheme against L.A.

Working alongside defensive coordinator Chris Shula, McVay gains a game-changing anchor who demands double teams on nearly every snap, reshaping the math on the field and establishing a terrifying new standard for the Rams‘ defensive unit.