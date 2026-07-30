Report: Rams not prioritizing Puka Nacua’s record-breaking contract extension soon

The Los Angeles Rams don't want to think on Puka Nacua's contract extension until the next offseason.

Puka Nacua is set to reset the wide receiver market once the Los Angeles Rams enter contract talks with him. However, per the latest reports, that might not happen any time soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Do not expect a Puka Nacua contract extension before the season. Do not.” Hence, Nacua should focus on balling out this year to make his pricetag just go bigger and bigger for the Rams to payout.

Rapoport also stated that Nacua is in a better place mentally than he has been in previous training camps. Arguably the NFL‘s best WR, Nacua’s off-field shenanigans are his biggest roadblocks. However, it seems he is in a better place.

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Nacua has established himself as an elite WR

In just three years in the NFL, Nacua already reached all-time great levels. If he decided to retired today, Nacua would be the the all-time leader in yards per game with 95.3. In fact, it’s absolutely insane that Nacua reached these levels all through his rookie contract.

Midseason form for Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua



via @Ethanshirazi24pic.twitter.com/LPO4BqYNSQ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 28, 2026

Nacua averages 104.3 catches for 1.397 yards per season, alongside 6.3 touchdowns. Nacua’s abilities to run routes, catch through traffic and be basically unguardable have made him one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

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Nacua has overcome all the odds

Nacua came into the league without much hype. He was at Washington and BYU and was drafted 177th overall, in the fifth round. Nacua wasn’t even expected to become this star, as the Rams had triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp.

Nacua started steamrolling defenders from his first game. He became the Rams WR1 in no time, and then he climbed into the top of the NFL. As of now, he is in the same conversation as Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, to mention a few.