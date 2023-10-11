For the second straight year, the Denver Broncos are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. Sean Payton’s hire was supposed to make them better, as he came with Super Bowl-winning experience and a notable résumé, but their 1-4 record through five weeks is far from encouraging.

Unlike what happened last season under Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and their offense have been fairly competent. They average 24.2 points per game, which is good for tenth in the league, up from their league-worst average of 16.9 points in 2022.

However, their once-dominant defense has regressed vastly under Vance Joseph. They’re allowing a league-worse 36.2 points per game, almost 15 points more than last season despite featuring mostly the same personnel.

Broncos Could Become Sellers

Considering that, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them giving up on this season and focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft. That would require parting ways with some of their most valuable assets, and there should be plenty of league-wide interest in some of their players.

Recently, HC Sean Payton confirmed that the team could pick up the phone and consider some offers. Even so, they’re not actively shopping any of their players, at least for the moment:

“[GM] George [Paton] and I talk every day, three, four times a day. We’re not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn’t prevent teams from calling. We pick the phone up but that’s where it’s at,” Payton said, as quoted by Mike Klis of 9 Sports in Denver.

Who Could Be On The Trade Block?

The Broncos already traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, claiming they wanted to focus on younger players. So, who could be the next in line? As crazy as it may seem, star CB Patrick Surtain II might be the first name that pops to mind.

Then again, it’s hard to envision them being willing to part ways with one of the best cornerbacks in the game. According to The Ringer’s top trade value list, he entered the season as the 14th most valuable trade asset in the whole league: “Surtain would command multiple first-round picks in a trade,” read the article.

Following a subpar campaign, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were tangled up in trade rumors earlier in the offseason. They managed to stay put, but multiple teams — such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs — could be in the market for a young wideout with some upside.

Also, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that OLB Frank Clark has drawn some interest around the league. There’s always a need for pass-rushers, and he’s one of the best available:

“Sources say Frank Clark has drawn interest around the league,” said Rapoport. “If the Broncos continue to struggle, he could be dealt, as well. Several pass-rush needy teams will be watching, and the interest should ramp up if Clark plays well.“

The Broncos gave up a lot to hire Sean Payton, so they’re not likely to fire him after just one season. But if they can’t get at least one win in their next two games vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, they should strongly consider blowing up the roster and heading back to the drawing board.

They currently own the worst record in the AFC West Division at 1-4, and are tied for the second-worst record overall, trailing only the 0-5 Carolina Panthers. A loss to the 4-1 Chiefs could put the division out of reach with two months left to go in the regular season, and they should have little incentive to compete after that.