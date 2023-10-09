The New York Jets had some extra motivation ahead of their road clash with the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton’s comments about former HC Nathaniel Hackett — who’s now the Jets’ Offensive Coordinator — fueled a fire.

Payton bashed Hackett over his failed stint in charge of the Broncos, pretty much stating that he would do everything differently from the previous regime. However, that hasn’t worked out thus far.

That’s why Robert Saleh’s boys were more than ready to build from that narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and handed the Broncos their fourth loss of the season. More than that, RB Breece Hall made sure to get back at Payton.

Breece Hall Takes Big Shot At Sean Payton

“It was good today,” Hall told SNY.tv. “It was good mostly for coach Hackett. I wasn’t really worried about myself today, we wanted to come in and get a win for him and we did that. The better coach and the better team won.”

There you go. They wouldn’t waste the opportunity to stand by their coach and be petty against Payton, whose shots at Hackett were uncalled for, regardless of how poorly he fared in Denver.

The Jets — and particularly Zach Wilson — have looked much better over the past couple of weeks, and they’ll look to keep that trend vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver, on the other hand, might be thinking about next season already.