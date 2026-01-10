Shedeur Sanders, Browns learn tough update in race for ideal Kevin Stefanski replacement

After a disappointing 5-12 finish to the 2025 NFL campaign, the Cleveland Browns showed Kevin Stefanski the exit. Now, Shedeur Sanders and company await confirmation on who will be the next head coach in The Land. However, the latest report suggests a top candidate may be headed elsewhere.

Since being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has become one of the hottest names in the NFL’s coaching carousel. Though many teams—mostly contenders—view him as an offensive coordinator, others believe McDaniel can be a good fit as head coach.

On that note, the Browns have shown interest in the offensive guru to replace Stefanski. However, a report hints that another franchise with a young star at the quarterback position might have cut in line ahead of Cleveland. That team would be none other than the Tennessee Titans, who can only salivate at the thought of having Cam Ward command a McDaniel-type offense.

“The Titans plan to interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their vacant HC position. This is the first known interview for McDaniel, who also has interest from other teams including Cleveland for their HC job,” as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel before a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

McDaniel draws interest from Detroit

Since his exit from Miami, the rumor mill around McDaniel has been loud. Along with several reports, a strong buzz has emerged indicating he could become the new offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. In more ways than one, that move could make a lot of sense for both parties involved.

Obviously, McDaniel may be reluctant to become an assistant coach after being at the helm of an organization for the past four years in the NFL. However, there are much worse spots to be in than being the offensive coordinator for one of the most star-studded units in the league.

Why being an OC could be just what McDaniel needs?

During his time with the Dolphins, McDaniel was mostly criticized for clock-management miscues and his overall handling of the roster, but there were few concerns about his ability to come up with creative and effective plays.

Doing so with an offense featuring the consistency of Jared Goff at quarterback, the speed-and-power one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the reliable hands of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams’ second-to-none after-the-catch skills, Isaac Teslaa’s ability to come down with any catch, Sam LaPorta’s skill set, and an offensive line known for its dynamism, the sky is truly the limit for McDaniel as offensive coordinator in the 313.

It might be the perfect win-win scenario. Dan Campbell and the Lions need to flip the script after their disappointing season, while proving they can still thrive without Ben Johnson. For McDaniel, some might say becoming an offensive coordinator would be a downgrade, but it could provide him with the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of himself and earn another head-coaching opportunity further down the road. After all, he is one of the youngest minds in the NFL.

