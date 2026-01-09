Lamar Jackson’s Ravens interviewed former Shedeur Sanders coach as possible replacement for John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson needs a new head coach. After all, John Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the team is interviewing a former Shedeur Sanders coach to see if he is the one to take the mantle.

After interviewing one of the hottest offensive coordinators in the NFL as a possible replacement for John Harbaugh, the Ravens are keeping other candidates on their mind. Hence, they interviewed Kevin Stefanski for their head coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh had a very good tenure on the Ravens, but his era was done. The team and him weren’t able to achieve the success wanted in the last couple of years and it seems like his relationship with Lamar Jackson deteriorated. Hence, it was time for a change.

Stefanski is one of the best coaches available

A two-time Coach of the Year, Stefanski was trying to make miracles in Cleveland and actually succeeded twice, hence his accolades. However, this season he had to deal with a quarterback carrousel that included the highly-polarizing Shedeur Sanders. Just as Harbaugh with the Ravens, Stefanski and the Browns were done with each other after this season.

HC Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns (2026)

A brilliant offensive mind, Stefanski’s playbook is deep in developing the running game. The Ravens are one of the most prolific running teams in the league thanks to Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry. Therefore, Stefanski could make this an even bigger offense. It’s a perfect fit.

Stefanski is proven in many ways

While the Browns organization was a circus at times, Stefanski always rode a tight ship. At least while the front office didn’t override him. Stefanski, if signed by the Ravens, would enter a solid organization and culture. His only task would be winning football games. No distractions.

Stefanski has worked with adversity before. Here, he’d work with expectations. He’d also work in a division he knows very well. In the end, the Browns and Ravens are AFC North foes.