Shedeur Sanders former coach might get in a tug of war with Browns over future contracts

Shedeur Sanders‘ second year in the Cleveland Browns will present a whole new coaching staff. Among those who left, one will have a big dispute with the team over some terms after both parties parted ways with each other.

Jim Schwartz resigned from his Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position, and original plans stated that he expected not to coach in 2026. However, that could change if the right team approached him, but that’s where a game of chicken can begin between Schwartz and the Browns.

The whole fallout between Browns and Schwartz was because they passed over him and signed Todd Monken as Shedeur Sanders’ new head coach. Schwartz took it as disrespect and resigned. However, Schwartz is under contract with the Browns through 2026 and the Browns hold an option on his contract for 2027. Hence, if Schwartz wants another job, he’ll need Cleveland’s help and good will to do so until his contract plays out.

Schwartz might not have an ace under the sleeve

A source told Mike Florio of NBC Sports that Schwartz “doesn’t have a play.” This means the Cleveland Browns hold all the leverage over the offended Schwartz. The worst part is that assistant coaches can’t be traded, unlike head coaches. This means if some team wants to hire Schwartz, said team has to call the Browns, and Cleveland would have to be willing to release Schwartz from his contract.

Given that this was a very public, tough fallout, one must assume there is no love between both sides, so the Browns could easily make Schwartz’s life a living nightmare. Schwartz would be a top candidate for many teams, but this hurdle might take him off the radar.

The Browns have been working on the offensive side

By bringing Todd Monken, the Browns reaffirmed their will to keep going with an offensive-minded approach after firing Kevin Stefanski. Monken not only sent a message to Shedeur Sanders, but he also hired Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator. Monken and Switzer worked together in Baltimore. However, now the defense needs to get the focus of the team as replacing Schwartz is no easy feat.

