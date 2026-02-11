Chiefs and Andy Reid could sign a star Super Bowl champion wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes in 2026

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had a disappointing season with a 6-11 record. For the first time in nearly a decade, fans and experts agree that what happened over the past year could now truly represent the end of the dynasty.

The defense led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was unable to maintain its level and faltered in clutch moments throughout the schedule. In the Reid era, winning one-score games had become a specialty of the team. However, in 2025, eight of their eleven losses came in close matchups.

On offense, Patrick Mahomes did what he could behind an offensive line that made many mistakes and a running game that was nonexistent. In addition, the wide receiver group, in which there were high expectations, fell short for different reasons despite having names like Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Chiefs could sign star WR

If the Chiefs want to be Super Bowl contenders again, they need big splashes in the offseason. The big problem is that general manager Brett Veach will have to accomplish that while battling against the pressure of the salary cap.

According to Ryan Wilson, a surprising name to keep a very close eye on is Rashid Shaheed. The recent champion with the Seahawks could be on the radar of the Chiefs and several AFC teams.

“I think he makes a lot of sense for teams that need speed. Some names that come to mind for not $30 million a year. The Buffalo Bills might be interested in someone like Rashid Shaheed to pair off opposite of Keon Coleman. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are two other teams that could be in the market for speedy wide receivers to help diversify their WR room. I think there’s going to be a real market for him.”

