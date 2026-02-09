Shedeur Sanders receives strong message from Browns’ star regarding QB1 job

With the Seahawks’ coronation in the last Super Bowl, now all standards from the franchises point to what will be a new NFL season. The Cleveland Browns are one of them, with Shedeur Sanders as one of the great hopes to take the team’s leadership.

Even so, uncertainty still lingers in the Dawg Pound about whether Sanders has what it takes to be the team’s QB1—especially after Kevin Stefanski’s departure to the Falcons.

Myles Garrett is undoubtedly an authoritative voice when it comes to everything happening with the Browns, and in a recent conversation on Micah Parsons’ podcast, he expressed strong support for the second-year quarterback in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s who we are looking at as the guy,” one of the most impactful linebackers in the league said of his teammate. “We are going to give him a shot to prove that he’s the guy.”

DE Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

“(Shedeur) was the last person to be on the field, and he showed some flashes,” Myles Garrett also explained. “So we’re going to give him an opportunity to show what he can do.”

Advertisement

Will Shedeur Sanders lead the Browns as QB1?

see also Out-of-the-box name could become new Shedeur Sanders coach as Browns seek for new DC

The quarterback situation for the Cleveland Browns is heating up as the team enters the 2026 offseason with Todd Monken as the new head coach. While Shedeur Sanders finished the 2025 season as the starter with a 3-4 record, Monken has been noncommittal about naming a QB1, stating that the position is still “to be determined.”

Advertisement

This opens the door for a fierce training camp battle with Dillon Gabriel, who started six games last year. While Gabriel is viewed as a safer “game manager” who protects the football, Sanders offers higher explosive potential despite his 10 interceptions as a rookie.

With Monken’s history of developing dynamic passers, Sanders may have a slight schematic edge, but he will have to beat out both Gabriel and a potentially healthy Deshaun Watson to secure the job.

Advertisement