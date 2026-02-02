Shedeur Sanders receives controversial advice from former Browns player regarding Todd Monken

The departure of Stefanski as head coach of the Cleveland Browns prompted the front office to act swiftly in finding his replacement. Todd Monken changed franchises—but not divisions—and will be the one leading this team moving forward, potentially with Shedeur Sanders emerging as the primary leader in the quarterback room.

The arrival of the former Ravens coach to the Browns has sparked optimism among many who believe it could signal a shift in the franchise’s direction. However, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho believes that Monken’s tenure working alongside Sanders will be anything but productive.

“If I’m Shedeur or anybody in that locker room, why am I listening to Todd Monken?” Acho asked on his “Speakeasy” podcast. “What have you won on the NFL level as a head coach? You’re not even a head coach on an NFL level, so I don’t even have expectations for Shedeur under Todd Monken because I believe any expectations I would have, he would not meet.”

Acho’s comments sparked reactions

Acho spoke, and the reactions were quick to follow. His comments about what Todd Monken’s work alongside Shedeur Sanders might look like were somewhat controversial, earning a response from none other than Ryan Clark.

Todd Monken HC Browns.

“We have to be careful when we converse on these new platforms,” the former NFL safety and ESPN analyst said in a post on X. “Things get a little looser, but we all need to reevaluate things at times. How we respond is a matter of individual priorities, but Todd Monken has earned the title of head coach. He deserves to be listened to and respected.”

A new era in Cleveland

Todd Monken’s arrival marks a transformative shift for the Browns, signaling a move toward a more explosive, modern passing attack. His proven ability to maximize quarterback play and create space will likely unlock Cleveland’s true offensive ceiling, turning a historically gritty team into a high-scoring contender.

