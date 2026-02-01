Shedeur Sanders gets new QB Coach after Todd Monken’s arrival as Browns HC

Shedeur Sanders is witnessing at first-hand how the Cleveland Browns are restructuring the franchise. Now, after learning that Todd Monken will be his head coach, the second-year quarterback will get a new coach to work closely with him.

As there is a frontrunner to be the offensive coordinator for the Browns, the team did hire Mike Bajakian as the new QB coach. Bajakian has an extensive career in football. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator and QB coach of UMass, after a couple of years at Utah where he did quite a great job.

However, there’s also been ups and downs. For instance, he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB coach during the Jameis Winston era. He was the coach when Winston had a 30-interception season. The hire causes polarizing opinions given that he will coach Shedeur Sanders, that in only eight games played had 10 interceptions to only seven touchdowns.

Bajakian knows Monken really well

However, is that same period on the Bucs that might have helped Bajakian land this job. It was during that span where he worked with now-HC Todd Monken. Bajakian had recently taken the QB job at Michigan State, but now he will opt for an NFL return.

Mike Bajakian is going to be the Browns QB coach

Bajakian’s reputation is one of a very good developer of quarterbacks. However, his last period with UMass as an offensive coordinator was not a successful one. Having said that, he won’t be needing to call plays, nor to design offensive schemes. He will have just one job: develop Shedeur Sanders —or Dillon Gabriel— into a franchise signal-caller.

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of stuff to learn

Sanders is a good rhythm-based passer, but that won’t cut it to become a long-term starter in the NFL. He needs to be faster on his progressions, that would take away the fact that he holds the ball too long, and would also minimize the high amount of turnover-worthy plays he had during his rookie year.

Sanders has to understand he doesn’t need to play “hero ball” that often. Also, he has to become better at recognizing blitzes and pressures. The good thing is a good QB coach will help him avoid all those mistakes, and the Browns hope Bajakian is that guy.