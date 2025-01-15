As the current principal owner of the Detroit Lions, Sheila Ford Hamp has achieved a remarkable transformation of the team, leading them to two consecutive playoff victories for the first time since 1957.

She also set a franchise record with 15 wins in a single season. As a member of the influential Ford and Firestone families, she has successfully combined her family legacy with her own business acumen.

Her fortune is not just in millions, but she has also solidified her place as one of the wealthiest owners in the entire NFL. Her role in the sports world has created a broad legacy, which has contributed to her financial success in recent years.

What is Sheila Ford Hamp’s net worth?

Henry Ford’s great-granddaughter, the iconic automotive pioneer, Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner and president of the Detroit Lions, has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, according to Pro Football Network.

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 24, 2022. (Source: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Her father, William Clay Ford Sr., purchased the Detroit Lions in 1963 for $6 million, and the franchise has remained under family ownership ever since. She took over the team’s leadership in June 2020, succeeding her mother.

Under her direction, the Lions have shown remarkable improvement. In 2023, they broke a 32-year playoff win drought and reached the NFC Championship game. This progress has been pivotal in reshaping the team’s narrative.

The franchise’s value has also increased significantly under the Ford family’s leadership. As of 2025, the team is valued at approximately $4.93 billion, ranking 28th among the most valuable NFL franchises.

Her leadership and business acumen have not only driven the Lions’ recent success but have also solidified her position as one of the richest and most influential owners in the National Football League.

Sheila Ford Hamp’s investments

Beyond her responsibilities with the football team, Sheila and her husband, Steve, are deeply involved in cultural and philanthropic initiatives. The owner has a respected education background, particularly related to the arts.

Detroit Lions Vice Chair Sheila Ford Hamp watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019. (Source: Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Her academic journey includes a bachelor’s degree from Yale, where she was part of the first graduating class to include women in 1973, and a master’s degree in teaching and early childhood education from Boston University.

She and her husband co-chair the Purple Rose Theatre Company and are actively involved with the Ford Motor Company Fund and the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, reflecting their commitment to community and the arts.