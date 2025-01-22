Chargers LB Khalil Mack makes something clear about his future in the NFL

Despite being eliminated in the first round of the NFL Playoffs, it can be said that the campaign carried out by the Los Angeles Chargers met expectations. Khalil Mack was one of the team’s standout players, and the tough loss to the Texans led the former Bears linebacker to question his future in the league for the upcoming season.

Despite this situation, one of the league’s top defenders will continue playing for at least one more year. However, his presence on Jim Harbaugh‘s team is not yet certain, and his future could lie with another franchise.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter, stated that Mack has decided to play at the highest level for at least one more year.

“Nine-time Pro-Bowl LB Khalil Mack, who said after the Chargers’ postseason loss to the Texans that he needed to take some time to mull his future, will indeed play in the 2025 season, per source. Mack’s contract is up and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent,” Schefter stated.

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after sacking C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans in the first half during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Where will Mack’s next destination be?

As reported by journalist Adam Schefter through his X account, linebacker Khalil Mack’s contract with Los Angeles is up, and he is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

With these cards on the table, what remains to be seen is where the former Chicago Bears player will go next. His desire to win a Super Bowl before retiring could be a sign of him joining a contender, although there are still no confirmations of any franchise inquiring about his services.

The situation of Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott joined the Chargers’ practice squad in recent days, but after the playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Texans, his stint in Los Angeles has come to an end.

According to journalist Tom Pelissero, all players on the practice squad who were eliminated in the wild card round have their contracts automatically voided.

This is why the former Cowboys and Patriots player will have to look for new opportunities this offseason. Despite his great talent, the RB’s recent years have not been at his prime, and it remains uncertain where he will land next season.