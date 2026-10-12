Starting and backup QBs on Rams vs Bills depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 5 MNF

The Los Angeles Rams meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season for one of the slate's most anticipated games, with starting and backup quarterbacks locked in.

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, looking to improve their streaks in the 2026 NFL season. While other franchises remain undefeated, they are not on that list. Head coach Sean McVay’s squad will be without Myles Garrett, but the starting and backup quarterbacks are officially set.

On the Rams‘ side, there are no surprises at the quarterback position, with Matthew Stafford as the starter seeking his MVP form, Stetson Bennett IV as the primary backup (second string), and Ty Simpson serving as the third-string QB.

For the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen takes the field as the starter, maintaining an exceptional level over recent seasons while still striving to prove himself in the playoffs. Kyle Allen serves as his backup.

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Teams QB1 QB2 QB3 Rams Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett IV Ty Simpson Bills Josh Allen Kyle Allen N/A

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

How the Stafford vs Allen matchup stacks up

When Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen are playing their best, they are both top-five quarterbacks in the NFL. These are the 2024 and 2025 NFL MVPs, which puts into perspective what they can deliver on the field.

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However, that has not been the case this season, especially for Stafford, who is off to a slow start. From a pure talent standpoint, these two players are pretty even. Based on the first four games, Allen has clearly been the better quarterback. Allen is fifth in EPA per play while Stafford is 18th.

How both teams enter with injuries

Head coach Sean McVay said Lake was making progress in his recovery. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and tight end Colby Parkinson are all back in action after missing Week 4.

For the Bills, receiver Josh Palmer and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have been ruled out. Rookie wideout Sky Bell, a one-time potential Rams draft prospect, will be active for the first time this season. WR1 DJ Moore is also questionable, alongside defensive end Landon Jackson and cornerback Dee Alford.

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Key takeaways