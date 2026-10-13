LeBron James serves as blueprint for rising Sixers stars, ahead of 2026-27 season opener

As the Philadelphia 76ers finalize their roster for opening night, LeBron James is already serving as a blueprint for the team's young core.

When you carry the legend status of LeBron James, an undeniable gravitas surrounds your presence and basketball IQ. As James embarks on what could be his final chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, a young player on the roster offered insight into the profound impact the four-time NBA champion is already making in the locker room.

“He’s not talking just to talk. He just commands the room… It’s been like five times already where I’m like, ‘Dang, that was brilliant. How come I never thought of that?’… He always has a solution for everything. If I don’t know something, I’m going to Bron,” young forward Jabari Walker told reporters ahead of a preseason matchup this week.

That brilliant basketball mind has long generated buzz around the league, and now his younger Philadelphia teammates are getting a front-row education from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Even so, the transition hasn’t been completely noise-free, coming on the heels of a dismissed report recently clarified by Joel Embiid.

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The Sixers aren’t just relying on James to carry the load for the 2026–27 season, however. Philadelphia has built a deep, versatile roster equipped to contend for a title and make a serious run at the NBA Finals.

Other players that have mentioned LeBron’s impact on the roster

High-profile peers like Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis have repeatedly highlighted how James operates several moves ahead of the competition, pairing an elite basketball IQ with an encyclopedic knowledge of all 30 NBA playbooks.

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Stories abound from former teammates like Iman Shumpert and opponents like DeMar DeRozan, who famously recalled instances where James actually corrected opposing players who were standing in the wrong spot for sets called by their own head coaches.

Even his fiercest rivals view his cerebral approach as his ultimate calling card. Draymond Green, widely considered one of the sharpest defensive minds of his generation, has praised James as the smartest player in NBA history, framing their high-stakes Finals battles as intense intellectual chess matches rather than mere physical contests.

Key takeaways

Young forward Jabari Walker praised LeBron James’ profound impact on the team.

praised LeBron James’ profound impact on the team. Joel Embiid recently clarified and dismissed reports regarding tension with James.

recently clarified and dismissed reports regarding tension with James. Philadelphia has built a deep, versatile roster equipped to contend for a title.

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