Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 981st career goal vs Neftchi Fergana on AFC Champions League Matchday 2

During the match, which was delayed between Al-Nassr and Neftchi Fergana on Matchday 2 of the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for the squad managed by Ange Postecoglou.

The play began with Sadio Mane delivering from the right flank toward Ayman Yahya, who brought the ball down. CR7 then pounced on a poor clearance by the defense, unleashing a thunderous strike that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance.

With the score, Ronaldo reached his 981st career goal and his fourth with Al-Nassr in this 2026-27 season. CR7 delivers in the best way possible, doing what he does best: scoring goals and owning the opposition penalty area as Al-Nassr pursue the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League, title that remains pending for Ronaldo.

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Ronaldo demonstrating he is the greatest of all time

Although his level is not the same as it was a few years ago, he remains close, just 19 goals away from reaching 1,000—something unprecedented in soccer history. That serves as an argument for considering him the greatest player of all time, a subject of divided opinions, though he remains confident that he holds that status.

Cristiano scoring goal number 981 🐐 https://t.co/ryWTUb5PKc — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) October 12, 2026

CR7 highlighted the strength of his statistics and scoring records, which mark an incomparable difference compared to any other footballer. “I am the best in history,” he stated during an extensive interview with his country’s CNN network. “People do not value my physical condition or my goals. Saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a complete player is a lie. I am the most complete player,” he expressed to CNN. He doubled down with a bold declaration:

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“I will be the best in history, without a doubt.” Finally, he mentioned that, beyond the numbers, he does not doubt who is the best: “Even if I scored 920, 925, 930, I am the best in history. Period. The numbers speak for themselves. If I reach 1,000 goals, it will be incredible, a goal, but I am not thinking long-term.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s statements to CNN Portugal come in the context of his conflict with Jorge Jesus, head coach of the Portuguese national team. The player was provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Federation after leaving camp during the UEFA Nations League.

Key takeaways

His 981st career goal was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Neftchi Fergana.

was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Neftchi Fergana. Just 19 goals away from 1,000, Cristiano Ronaldo continues toward the milestone.

from 1,000, Cristiano Ronaldo continues toward the milestone. A provisional suspension was issued to Cristiano Ronaldo by the Portuguese Federation.