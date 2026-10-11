Which NFL teams are 5-0? The unbeaten franchises through five weeks in 2026

With Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season nearly complete, undefeated teams still stand across the league, but which franchises are keeping their unblemished records intact?

As Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season draws to a close, the franchises that remain undefeated with a solid 5-0 record are now set, with only a select few demonstrating the high level of competition across the league currently.

Following the victories of the Minnesota Vikings over the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers over the Seattle Seahawks, they stand as the only franchises that remain undefeated with a 5-0 record. However, they are not the only unbeaten squad in the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs also remain undefeated, but fans must wait until Week 6 to see if they will reach 5-0. This week, the Chiefs were on a bye week, meaning a week of rest. In Week 6, they will play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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On the verge of something rarely seen before

The last time three NFL franchises started undefeated with a 5-0 record was in the 2015 season. On that occasion, the three teams that managed to reach Week 6 without a loss were the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Key victories for the Vikings and 49ers

The Vikings secured a victory against the Saints with a 23-13 score, where their defense stood out as the stellar unit of the week—a unit that has been providing hope for a Super Bowl-level run since the start of the season. Entering Sunday, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,203 yards through the air in his first four games this season.

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Some believed that containing Shough this weekend seemed like it was going to be a tall task for the Vikings, but Flores and the defense did what they do best in the game and made the New Orleans quarterback lose his mind.

On the 49ers‘ side, they secured a hard-fought 32-29 victory against a tough Seattle Seahawks team, where Brock Purdy once again demonstrated why he is emerging as one of the MVPs of the season.

Key takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers stand as the only 5-0 teams.

stand as the only 5-0 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated following a Week 5 bye.

remained undefeated following a Week 5 bye. The 2015 season was the last time three NFL teams started 5-0.