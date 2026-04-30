Steelers confirm update on Aaron Rodgers’ return as final decision is expected soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have clarity yet on their quarterback situation, but team owner Art Rooney II offered a notable update on where things stand with Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking during an interview with NFL Network, Rooney made it clear that communication between both sides remains active, and that a decision could be coming soon.

“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis. He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. Even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement

Steelers still waiting for Aaron Rodgers

Despite the ongoing dialogue with Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not stood still. They have continued to build depth at the position, including drafting Drew Allar and setting up a competitive environment that also features Will Howard.

Those moves suggest the Steelers are preparing for multiple scenarios, whether Rodgers ultimately returns or not. At the same time, Rooney’s comments indicate that the door remains open. Regular communication implies mutual interest, even if no final decision has been reached.

The next few weeks now loom as a critical window. If Rodgers decides to continue playing, the Steelers remain a logical landing spot. But if not, they are increasingly ready to turn the page and invest in their younger options. For now, the situation remains unresolved, but not for much longer, if Rooney’s timeline holds.