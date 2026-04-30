Steelers explain why they used unrestricted free agent tender on QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to place an unrestricted free agent tender on Aaron Rodgers raised eyebrows across the league, but team owner Art Rooney II has now explained the reasoning behind the move.

During an interview with NFL Network, Rooney downplayed the significance of the decision while making it clear the Steelers were simply protecting themselves.

“We alerted Aaron and his representative that we were going to do it, and so not a real big deal. Just something that in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a compensatory pick.”

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Steelers protecting themselves amid uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers

The move is rarely used around the NFL, which is why it quickly drew attention and sparked speculation. Many analysts interpreted it as a subtle form of pressure, perhaps a way for the Steelers to push Rodgers toward making a decision about his future sooner rather than later.

Rooney emphasized that the decision was more about contingency planning than strategy aimed at the player. “The main thing that the tender gives us is potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team. We don’t expect that, but, by the same token, you never know. And it’s just something that we had an opportunity to protect if needed.”

Still, the context matters. Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for taking his time with major offseason decisions, often stretching the process well beyond key NFL milestones. For a second consecutive year, his timeline has extended past the draft, leaving the Steelers, and fans, waiting for clarity.

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Steelers want an answer from Aaron Rodgers soon

That uncertainty has not gone unnoticed. Some around the league view the tender as a calculated move to gain leverage, even if the Steelers insist otherwise. The bigger question is how Rodgers himself will interpret it. Historically, the veteran quarterback has not responded well to perceived pressure, especially when it comes to decisions about his future.

For now, the Steelers maintain that the move is simply procedural. But in a situation already filled with tension and unanswered questions, even routine decisions can carry added weight.