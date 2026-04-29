Aaron Rodgers could be frustrated with Steelers over contract move

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ handling of Aaron Rodgers continues to raise questions, and now it’s drawing scrutiny from prominent voices around the league. Mike Florio recently suggested that a little-used contractual move by the team could create tension with the veteran quarterback, especially given how their relationship has operated so far.

“No one seems to know why the Pittsburgh Steelers applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers may not even know why they did it, but, I know this. Rodgers won’t like it because it’s a collective bargaining agreement chess move.”

The timing of that move adds another layer to an already complex situation. The Steelers recently drafted Drew Allar, signaling a clear intent to invest in the future at quarterback. With Allar and Will Howard in the mix, they appear to be preparing for a transition, even as Rodgers’ potential return remains unresolved.

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Aaron Rodgers could be frustrated with Steelers

Florio believes the issue isn’t just the move itself, but how it contrasts with the dynamic Aaron Rodgers has historically had with the Steelers. “It’s the Steelers taking advantage of one of the rules that are available to them, to better position themselves for compensatory draft pick consideration. That’s not how Rodgers and the Steelers have done business. It’s all handshakes. It’s a below market contract. He’ll perceive that they’re playing games with him.”

That perception could matter. Rodgers has long operated with a level of trust and understanding in his dealings, and introducing a more strategic, contract-driven approach may not sit well. In that context, what looks like a minor procedural decision could carry outsized implications.

At the same time, the Steelers’ actions suggest a shift in mindset. Drafting Drew Allar and setting up internal competition indicates they may be growing less willing to wait indefinitely for Rodgers’ decision. Instead, they are building optionality into the position.

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Steelers might be ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Mike Florio also floated a more provocative possibility. This could be a quiet way for the Steelers to move on without making a direct statement. “Here’s the question. Do they want him to perceive that? Is this their way to get off the Aaron Rodgers’ ride? To get him to say: ‘I’m not coming back’ without them having to say ‘We’re really not interested in continuing this.’ I continue to believe new coach Mike McCarthy would prefer to move on without his former Packers QB.”

If that interpretation holds any truth, it would mark a notable shift in how the Steelers are handling the situation. Rather than waiting for clarity, they could be nudging it along indirectly.

For now, nothing has been decided publicly. But between contract maneuvering, draft investments, and growing speculation, the relationship between Rodgers and the Steelers appears to be entering a new and uncertain phase.