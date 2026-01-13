Steelers 2026 free agents: Aaron Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell and other stars out of contract in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason roster picture is beginning to take shape amid an unusual stillness in Steel City. As contract clocks tick toward the 2026 league year, the list of possible departures has drawn attention well beyond the usual supporting cast.

At the top of that ledger sits a name that’s dominated both headlines and speculation: Aaron Rodgers, whose one-year stay has stirred debate about longevity and legacy. Elsewhere, emerging contributors like Kenneth Gainwell have quietly vaulted into key roles.

For a franchise still chasing sustained playoff success, the coming weeks will be more than administrative. Decisions on who returns and on what terms could define the next phase of their rebuild long before NFL offseason workouts begin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers free agents in 2026

Pittsburgh enters this offseason with a substantial list of upcoming free agents, a group that could reshape its roster before the 2026 campaign. According to current projections, around 25 Steelers players are slated to hit free agency, spanning veterans, skill-position contributors, and depth pieces alike.

Kenneth Gainwell in 2025 (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Topping that list is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose one-year stint with the Steelers has added intrigue to a position that still searches for long-term clarity. Rodgers’ future remains unresolved as he heads toward free agency, leaving Pittsburgh to weigh its options at the most important spot on the roster.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the offensive side, running back Kenneth Gainwell — Pittsburgh’s 2025 Team MVP — also sees his current contract expire, a status that could draw interest league-wide. Beyond those headline names, the broader free-agent class includes a mix of contributors on both sides of the ball, from offensive linemen to defensive backs.

Advertisement