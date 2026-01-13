Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers 2026 free agents: Aaron Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell and other stars out of contract in Pittsburgh

Several key contracts are set to expire in Pittsburgh, putting proven talent and star power in an uncertain spot. As 2026 approaches, the Steelers face decisions that could reshape the core of the roster.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason roster picture is beginning to take shape amid an unusual stillness in Steel City. As contract clocks tick toward the 2026 league year, the list of possible departures has drawn attention well beyond the usual supporting cast.

At the top of that ledger sits a name that’s dominated both headlines and speculation: Aaron Rodgers, whose one-year stay has stirred debate about longevity and legacy. Elsewhere, emerging contributors like Kenneth Gainwell have quietly vaulted into key roles.

For a franchise still chasing sustained playoff success, the coming weeks will be more than administrative. Decisions on who returns and on what terms could define the next phase of their rebuild long before NFL offseason workouts begin.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers free agents in 2026

Pittsburgh enters this offseason with a substantial list of upcoming free agents, a group that could reshape its roster before the 2026 campaign. According to current projections, around 25 Steelers players are slated to hit free agency, spanning veterans, skill-position contributors, and depth pieces alike.

Kenneth Gainwell in 2025 (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kenneth Gainwell in 2025 (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Topping that list is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose one-year stint with the Steelers has added intrigue to a position that still searches for long-term clarity. Rodgers’ future remains unresolved as he heads toward free agency, leaving Pittsburgh to weigh its options at the most important spot on the roster.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side, running back Kenneth Gainwell — Pittsburgh’s 2025 Team MVP — also sees his current contract expire, a status that could draw interest league-wide. Beyond those headline names, the broader free-agent class includes a mix of contributors on both sides of the ball, from offensive linemen to defensive backs.

Advertisement
PlayerPositionFree agent type
Kyle DuggerSUnrestricted
Aaron RodgersQBUnrestricted
Adam ThielenWRUnrestricted
Isaac SeumaloGUnrestricted
Cole HolcombLBUnrestricted
Miles KillebrewSUnrestricted
Daniel EkualeDLUnrestricted
Dean LowryDLUnrestricted
Kenneth GainwellRBUnrestricted
Isaiahh LoudermilkDLUnrestricted
Andrus PeatRTUnrestricted
Chuck ClarkSUnrestricted
Scotty MillerWRUnrestricted
Jabrill PeppersSUnrestricted
Tre FlowersCBUnrestricted
Max ScharpingGUnrestricted
Donald ParhamTEUnrestricted
Skylar ThompsonQBUnrestricted
Calvin AustinWRUnrestricted
Esezi OtomewoDLRestricted
Ryan McCollumCRestricted
Corliss WaitmanPUnrestricted
Evan HullRBExclusive rights
Connor HeywardTEUnrestricted
Jacob SladeDLExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers receives clear message from Steelers players after Wild Card loss to Texans that sparked retirement rumors
NFL

Aaron Rodgers receives clear message from Steelers players after Wild Card loss to Texans that sparked retirement rumors

Aaron Rodgers makes major admission following Steelers’ elimination against Texans in the 2026 NFL playoffs
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes major admission following Steelers’ elimination against Texans in the 2026 NFL playoffs

Mike Tomlin makes something clear about his future with Steelers after 2026 NFL playoff elimination
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes something clear about his future with Steelers after 2026 NFL playoff elimination

NY Yankees exploring executive-level shakeup amid Cody Bellinger drama in MLB offseason
MLB

NY Yankees exploring executive-level shakeup amid Cody Bellinger drama in MLB offseason

Better Collective Logo