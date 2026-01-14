Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers could sign Dolphins assistant as next head coach to succeed Mike Tomlin

The Steelers have started their interview process, trying to determine who will replace Mike Tomlin as head coach.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin decided it was time to end his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After 19 seasons, the head coach confirmed to the team’s owner, Art Rooney II, that he was ready to step down.

Upon hearing the news, the Steelers didn’t waste any time and requested interviews with two brilliant young assistants, Chris Shula and Nate Scheelhaase. However, as expected, the search won’t end there.

General manager Omar Khan will speak with as many candidates as possible to find the right man who can bring another Super Bowl to the franchise. Additionally, whoever takes the position will likely do so with uncertainty at the quarterback position, as Aaron Rodgers also seems likely to leave the Steelers. If Rodgers decides to part ways with the team, that add a lot of uncertainty for any name in the list of candidates for the Steelers.

Steelers could sign Dolphins coach

The Steelers have requested an interview to speak with Anthony Weaver, defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. According to a report by Dianna Russini, he is another candidate to replace Mike Tomlin.

“The Steelers have submitted an interview request for Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, per source. Weaver, who faced the Steelers for years as a player and a coach for the Ravens, has a chance to become the next leader in Pittsburgh.”

Mike Tomlin’s next job

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate that Mike Tomlin will not be coaching in the NFL in 2026. The most likely option for his career is to work as a TV analyst for a year and perhaps, with an attractive offer, return in 2027 to lead another team.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
