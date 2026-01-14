Senegal vs Egypt LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the AFCON 2025 semifinals

Senegal and Egypt are set to clash today in a high-stakes showdown for a spot in the AFCON 2025 finals. With more than just national pride on the line, both teams are poised to deliver their best performances in a bid to secure a place in the tournament’s final match, and there is information already on how to watch and the referees for today’s game.

Egypt will rely heavily on their star player, Mohamed Salah, while Senegal will look to Sadio Mane to spearhead their effort. The two players, once teammates at Liverpool, now find themselves opponents in this pivotal encounter.