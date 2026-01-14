Trending topics:
Senegal vs Egypt LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the AFCON 2025 semifinals

Senegal and Egypt are set to clash in the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Stay updated on all the action with our comprehensive live blog coverage, with referees confirmed.

By Santiago Tovar

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.
© Harry Murphy and Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Senegal and Egypt are set to clash today in a high-stakes showdown for a spot in the AFCON 2025 finals. With more than just national pride on the line, both teams are poised to deliver their best performances in a bid to secure a place in the tournament’s final match, and there is information already on how to watch and the referees for today’s game.

Egypt will rely heavily on their star player, Mohamed Salah, while Senegal will look to Sadio Mane to spearhead their effort. The two players, once teammates at Liverpool, now find themselves opponents in this pivotal encounter.

Referees confirmed

Alongside the confirmed matters for this crucial clash between Senegal and Egypt, the AFCON confirmed the referees for today's game:

Referee: Pierre Ghislain Atcho

Assistant Referee 1: Boris Marlaise Ditsoga

Assistant Referee 2: Styven Moutsassi Moyo

Assistant Referee 3: Amos Abeigne N'Dong

4th Official: Jean-Jacques Ngambo N'Dala

VAR: Peter Waweru Kamaku

Assistant VAR 1: Letticia Antonella Viana

Assistant VAR 2: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue

Referee Assessor: Inacio Manuel Candido

Start time and how to watch

Senegal and Egypt will get underway at 12:00 PM ET (PT: 9:00 AM)

Watch this AFCON 2025 semifinal between Senegal and Egypt live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Senegal and Egypt face in the AFCON 2025 semifinals

Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 semifinals. In an eagerly awaited showdown, Senegal and Egypt square off with national pride and a coveted spot in the final on the line. Both teams enter this clash after impressive quarterfinal victories, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter on one of African soccer’s grandest platforms.

Stay tuned for critical updates, vital information, and minute-by-minute action as Senegal and Egypt battle it out in today’s semifinal.

