Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE: Start time and how to watch! AFCON 2025 semifinals

Nigeria face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinals, with Nigeria and Morocco arriving as two of the most consistent contenders in the tournament. Nigeria have been perfect so far, winning all five of their matches and standing as the only side to score two or more goals in every game. Their dominance was confirmed in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Algeria, highlighting their collective strength.

The Super Eagles have leaned on the attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams, whose mix of power, movement, and finishing has fueled Nigeria’s unbeaten run. Nigeria swept the group stage with wins over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16, and then eliminated Algeria to secure a place in the semifinals.

Morocco reached this stage after a composed 2-0 win over Cameroon in the quarterfinals, showing control in key moments. Morocco have been led by Brahim Díaz, who has scored in all five matches at AFCON 2025 and has emerged as a constant attacking threat. Backed by home support and strong momentum, Morocco view this semifinal as a prime opportunity to move one step closer to the final.