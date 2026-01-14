Trending topics:
AFCON 2025

Nigeria vs Morocco LIVE: Start time and how to watch! AFCON 2025 semifinals

Nigeria face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinals. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Harry Murphy /Alex Livesey /Getty ImagesWilfred Ndidi of Nigeria and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Nigeria face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinals, with Nigeria and Morocco arriving as two of the most consistent contenders in the tournament. Nigeria have been perfect so far, winning all five of their matches and standing as the only side to score two or more goals in every game. Their dominance was confirmed in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Algeria, highlighting their collective strength.

[Watch Nigeria vs Morocco live in the USA on Fubo]

The Super Eagles have leaned on the attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams, whose mix of power, movement, and finishing has fueled Nigeria’s unbeaten run. Nigeria swept the group stage with wins over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16, and then eliminated Algeria to secure a place in the semifinals.

Morocco reached this stage after a composed 2-0 win over Cameroon in the quarterfinals, showing control in key moments. Morocco have been led by Brahim Díaz, who has scored in all five matches at AFCON 2025 and has emerged as a constant attacking threat. Backed by home support and strong momentum, Morocco view this semifinal as a prime opportunity to move one step closer to the final.

Today's referees

  • Referee: Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea (Ghana)
  • Assistant referees: Zakhele Thusi (South Africa), Granville Siwela (South Africa), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho).
  • Third assistant referee: Arsénio Chadreque Maringule (Mozambique)
  • Fourth official: Samuel Uwikunda (Rwanda)
  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Abongile Tom (South Africa)
  • Assistant VARs: Haythem Guirat (Tunisia), Stephen Onyango Yiembe (Kenya).
  • Referee assessor: Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia)

Start time and how to watch

Nigeria vs Morocco will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT:12:00 PM)

Watch this AFCON 2025 semifinal match between Nigeria and Morocco live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Nigeria and Morocco clash in AFCON 2025 semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 semifinals. Nigeria face Morocco today with a place in the final at stake, as two of the tournament’s most in-form sides go head-to-head. Nigeria arrive with a perfect record, while Morocco look to take advantage of home support.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Nigeria and Morocco clash for a spot in the AFCON 2025 final.

Emilio Abad
