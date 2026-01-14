Steelers could lose another coach following Mike Tomlin’s exit amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

The 2026 NFL offseason has gotten off to a rough start for the Pittsburgh Steelers. First, the franchise parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Tomlin. Then, rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ potential exit intensified. Now, Pittsburgh could be at risk of losing another key piece of its coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the Steelers shocked the NFL by announcing Tomlin’s departure. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, he may not be the only major figure leaving the organization in 2026.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy. If Smith departs, the Steelers would lose their offensive coordinator just weeks after losing their head coach, further deepening the uncertainty around the franchise.

Arthur Smith drawing strong interest across the league

With Mike Tomlin no longer in Pittsburgh, several names have emerged as potential head coaching candidates. Arthur Smith is one of them, but the Steelers are far from the only team interested in his services.

In addition to the Cardinals, multiple franchises are reportedly monitoring Smith’s availability. While Pittsburgh has been linked to the idea of promoting him internally, a complete reset with a new coaching staff may ultimately be the direction the organization chooses.

Smith is widely viewed as a capable offensive mind, even if some of his play-calling decisions have drawn criticism from fans. Still, league interest suggests teams are willing to give him another opportunity as a head coach, especially during an offseason that has seen unprecedented turnover at the position.

What will happen with Aaron Rodgers?

The future of Aaron Rodgers is now firmly in question. With Mike Tomlin out, speculation has grown that the veteran quarterback could either retire or explore options elsewhere for the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, Steelers owner Art Rooney revealed that Rodgers’ decision to join Pittsburgh was heavily influenced by Tomlin. Given that reality, Rooney acknowledged that it would not be surprising if Rodgers decides to leave now that the longtime head coach is gone.