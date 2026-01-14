Albacete vs Real Madrid LIVE: 2026 Copa del Rey Round of 16

After a turbulent week in which Xabi Alonso stepped down as Real Madrid’s coach, the Merengues visit Albacete with the primary goal of keeping a strong run alive in the Copa del Rey. This match is one of the Round of 16 fixtures, with both teams aiming to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals.

While Vinicius Jr. and the rest of the stars don’t want to lose ground in the domestic league, where they sit second behind Barcelona, they also can’t afford to overlook other competitions such as this cup. Meanwhile, the home team is looking to pull off the upset of the day.