Copa del Rey

Albacete vs Real Madrid LIVE: 2026 Copa del Rey Round of 16

Real Madrid visit Albacete in one of the Round of 16 clashes of the Copa del Rey.

By Matías Persuh

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

After a turbulent week in which Xabi Alonso stepped down as Real Madrid’s coach, the Merengues visit Albacete with the primary goal of keeping a strong run alive in the Copa del Rey. This match is one of the Round of 16 fixtures, with both teams aiming to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals.

While Vinicius Jr. and the rest of the stars don’t want to lose ground in the domestic league, where they sit second behind Barcelona, they also can’t afford to overlook other competitions such as this cup. Meanwhile, the home team is looking to pull off the upset of the day.

Kickoff time and how to watch the match

Albacete vs Real Madrid will get underway at 3:00 PM (ET). You can watch this match live in the United States on ESPN+.

Welcome everyone to the live blog of the match between Albacete and Real Madrid. Both teams will be fighting for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage and key update content of what promises to be a highly entertaining showdown.

