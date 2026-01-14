Is there a third place game at the AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations is often defined by its grand finale, where one nation ascends to the continental throne. However, as the 2025 edition in Morocco reaches its climax, a recurring question emerges regarding the fate of the losing semifinalists.

In international tournaments, the knockout bracket usually leaves little room for consolation. For teams that fall just short of the main event in Rabat, the distinction between going home empty-handed or decorated is vital.

This specific fixture has a long-standing tradition within CAF’s flagship competition, serving as a final stage for tactical experiments and individual honors. Understanding the regulations is key to knowing if a bronze medal is still on the table.

Does AFCON 2025 keep the third-place tradition alive?

For the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, the tournament format includes more than just the quest for the trophy. After the group phase and knockout rounds, teams that fall in the semifinals don’t simply pack their bags, there is a scheduled third-place playoff between the two semifinal losers, giving them one more fixture and a chance to finish on the podium.

Egyptian national team player Ibrahim Adel in 2024 (Source: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

This match isn’t just a formality on the calendar. It’s part of the official structure of the finals, much like in previous editions with 24 teams: the group stage feeds into a round of 16, then quarters, semis, and finally both the championship decider and the bronze-place game.

Still, the idea of playing for third sparks mixed feelings among players and coaches, with some questioning its value once pride and morale are the only stakes left. That tension between tradition and modern tournament demands adds another subplot to AFCON’s dramatic climax.

AFCON 2025 semifinals set the stage for the finish

The AFCON 2025 semifinals are now set, shaping up as some of the most talked-about clashes in recent editions. On January 14, 2026, Senegal will face Egypt in what promises to be a tactical and physical duel, while Nigeria takes on hosts Morocco in a high-stakes tie that could have the atmosphere of a final itself.

Each of these teams has carved a unique path to the last four: Senegal edged past Mali in a tight West African derby, Egypt thrilled in a comeback win over defending champions Ivory Coast, and Nigeria and Morocco booked their spots with confident displays in their quarter-finals.

With the final looming on January 18, the losers of these semifinal matches aren’t done yet. A third-place playoff is on the schedule for January 17, pitting the two teams knocked out in the semifinals against each other — a final chance for pride and a podium finish before the curtain falls on AFCON 2025.