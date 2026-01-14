Trending topics:
Porto vs Benfica LIVE: Bednarek scores the opener! (1-0) Taca de Portugal 2026 quarterfinals

Porto and Benfica are playing in the latest edition of O Clássico, this time with a high-stakes Taca de Portugal semifinal berth on the line. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates!

By Gianni Taina

Samu of Porto and Vangelis Pavlidis of Brenfica.
© Getty ImagesSamu of Porto and Vangelis Pavlidis of Brenfica.

Porto are playing against Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao for a critical quarterfinal clash in the 2026 Taca de Portugal. The winner of this iconic rivalry will punch their ticket to the tournament’s final four, while the loser will be forced to wait until next season for another shot at the cup.

[Watch Porto vs Benfica live in the USA on Fubo]

Porto enter the match as the heavy favorite. Not only are they playing in front of a raucous home crowd, but they currently sit atop the Primeira Liga standings on the back of a scorching seven-match winning streak. However, while Benfica currently sit third in the league and are reeling from a disappointing 3-1 Taca da Liga loss to Braga, you can never count out a side led by Jose Mourinho in a knockout scenario.

18'- Porto nearly double the lead!

Porto are relentless in attack, forcing a triple-save sequence where Anatoliy Trubin proved vital in preventing the home side from doubling their lead.

15'- GOOOOAAAAAL OF PORTO!!!! (1-0)

Bednarek scores the first goal of the game with a powerful header!!!

10'- First chance of the game! (0-0)

Gianluca Prestianni had a major chance to open the scoring, but his strike sailed over Diogo Costa’s crossbar.

5'- Porto take the initiative (0-0)

In a sluggish opening, the home side is dominating possession as they look for a way to break into the opponent’s area.

GAME ON!

Porto and Benfica have kicked off the 2026 Taca de Portugal quarterfinal!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Benfica hold recent edge in head-to-head series

In the most recent chapter of Portugal’s greatest rivalry, Benfica hold the clear upper hand. Over the last five meetings across all competitions, the Eagles have secured three victories, while Porto have managed just a single win and one draw.

The recent history has been defined by lopsided results on both sides. Jose Mourinho’s Benfica side boasts two dominant 4-0 victories during this stretch. However, Porto still hold the claim to the most emphatic result of the era: a historic 5-0 shutout at the Dragao in March 2024 that remains fresh in the minds of both fanbases.

Benfica are here too!

Jose Mourinho's side wants to surprise Porto at home tonight.

Porto arrive at the stadium!

Francesco Farioli's team is already at the Dragao Stadium!

Benfica lineup confirmed!

This will be Benfica starting XI for today: Trubin; Dedic, T Araujo, A Silva, Dahl; Rios, M Silva; Prestianni, Barreiro, Cabral; Pavlidis.

Porto lineup confirmed!

This will be Porto starting team for O Clássico: Diogo Costa; Martim, Thiago Silva, Bednarek, Kiwior; Pablo, Froholdt, Gabri Veiga; Pepe, Borja Sainz, Samu.

Today's referees

Fabio Verissimo has been appointed to officiate the quarterfinal clash between Porto and Benfica. He will be joined on the field by Pedro Martins and Hugo Marques, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Fabio Verissimo (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Pedro Martins (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Hugo Marques (POR)
  • Fourth Official: Miguel Nogueira (POR)
  • VAR: Luis Ferreira (POR)
  • VAR assistant: Nuno Eiras (POR)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Porto and Benfica in the 2026 Taca de Portugal quarterfinals will kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA. Other options are: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español and Tubi.

Porto and Benfica clash in 2026 Taca de Portugal quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Taca de Portugal, where Porto host Benfica in a O Clássico quarterfinal showdown, with both teams looking for a spot in the final four!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

