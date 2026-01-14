Porto vs Benfica LIVE: Bednarek scores the opener! (1-0) Taca de Portugal 2026 quarterfinals

Porto are playing against Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao for a critical quarterfinal clash in the 2026 Taca de Portugal. The winner of this iconic rivalry will punch their ticket to the tournament’s final four, while the loser will be forced to wait until next season for another shot at the cup.

Porto enter the match as the heavy favorite. Not only are they playing in front of a raucous home crowd, but they currently sit atop the Primeira Liga standings on the back of a scorching seven-match winning streak. However, while Benfica currently sit third in the league and are reeling from a disappointing 3-1 Taca da Liga loss to Braga, you can never count out a side led by Jose Mourinho in a knockout scenario.